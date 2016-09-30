Hundreds rally with Pence at Coliseum

Gov. Mike Pence returned to Indiana Friday for a subdued rally in Fort Wayne that focused on running mate Donald Trump with a nod to Republicans running for governor and U.S. Senate.

"This is a very challenging time in the life of our nation," he said. "All of us have to be prepared to do all we can to turn this country around."

About 350 people came out to a conference room at Memorial Coliseum -- similar to crowds he is drawing out of state.

Pence gave his standard speech, with a line or two in favor of Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is running for governor, and U.S. Rep. Todd Young, who is locked in a battle for the open Senate seat.

Both men had a chance to speak to the crowd, though.

Young said eight years of Obama-Clinton policy has led to an economy that is barely growing, out-of-control spending and debt and a diminished role internationally.

"The world is a very dangerous place," he said. "We need folks who have an understanding of these threats in a deep way."

Young also joked that many elected officials have forgotten who they work for, "maybe forgotten where they live." It was a reference to opponent Evan Bayh owning multiple homes in Washington D.C., and struggling with the residency issue since joining the race.

"I will always do what's right for Hoosiers," Young said.

Holcomb talked of the "incredible transformation" that came when he worked under then-Gov. Mitch Daniels and how his opponent -- Democrat John Gregg -- blew through a billion-dollar surplus and put Indiana in debt. And Gregg helped craft a lifetime health care perk for lawmakers that he still benefits from today.

Gregg was House Speaker alongside a Republican Senate during a recession that cratered Indiana tax receipts. He and those Republicans also put the health care program in place. The GOP later repealed it.

Holcomb said Indiana needs partners in Washington, D.C., in Pence and Young, and said Clinton couldn't pass a background check to enlist in the Navy and "sure as heck isn't qualified to be commander in chief."

Indiana Democrats pounced on the visit. Pence has had only a few appearances in the state since being nominated for vice president.

“Having unpopular Mike Pence hold a campaign stop for his hand-picked lieutenant Eric Holcomb in Fort Wayne means one thing – Holcomb is in trouble with the GOP base,” said Indiana Democratic Party Chairman John Zody. “Republicans are uninspired by Holcomb because he represents the same failed economic policies of Mike Pence – where their wages are lower and they have to work more for less. It’s not the direction Hoosiers want to go.”

Two Angola High School seniors attended the event on their off-day from school.

David Younger, 17, is a big Trump supporter and thinks it's "cool" for Indiana's governor to be running for vice president. He was interested to hear from the governor and didn't know much about Holcomb or Young.

He doesn't get to vote this election, but friend Ty Tigges, 17, does.

"I'm not really sure what to think" of this election cycle, he said. "I'm not very political," but leaning toward Trump.

That is where Pence focused his speech -- saying it's been kind of fun to watch Democrats and the media try to figure Trump out.

"He speaks from his mind. He speaks from his heart," Pence said. "The American people hear him loud and clear and they are going to send him to the White House."

He repeatedly mentioned how important it was to have a Republican president so that Clinton doesn't get control of the U.S. Supreme Court.

"This campaign is about issues of enormous importance in the life of this nation. That's why I answered the call," he said.

Pence didn't take questions from the media, only hours after Trump brought up a sex tape in a late-night Twitter tirade.

