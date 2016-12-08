IPFW complicating IU, Purdue funding requests

INDIANAPOLIS - IU and Purdue made their first funding requests Thursday for the upcoming two-year state budget - and IPFW's proposed splinter is complicating matters.

IU Executive Vice President John Applegate said the universities are trying to build a new budget from the ground up for the soon-to-be-split IPFW to avoid duplicative efforts.

After the Purdue Board of Trustees votes on the realignment Dec. 16 he expects a fiscal analysis to be done and a full budget request in January before the House Ways and Means Committee.

He noted the split allows IU to enhance it's role in health sciences on the Fort Wayne campus and focus on its strength.

Purdue CFO Bill Sullivan said the university is working to make all regional campuses more efficient and effective. He noted that is particularly true at IPFW, which has been struggling.

He said enrollment is down more than 2,000 students over the last five years. That had led to tuition in fees being down $7.8 million over the same period and $1.2 million down for 2016.

For the current budget year IPFW is running a $2.8 million shortfall - which recently led to announcements of degree cuts.

Sullivan pitched one capital project for IPFW - a Phase II of the south campus renovation. But it's the lowest priority and only the top project was blessed by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

He didn't given any specific budget requests for the Fort Wayne campus.

In the new realignment plan, it says both universities can back out if the General Assembly doesn't provide adequate funding in the budget.

