IU police officers to wear body cameras

INDIANAPOLIS – The police departments at the Indiana University campuses in Indianapolis and Bloomington are about to join the growing number of law enforcement agencies to equip their officers with body cameras.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the school says the officers will be wearing the cameras by the end of the year.

In a news release, IU Public Safety officials explained that as the public has increasingly called for police departments to become more transparent, the use of body cameras within law enforcement "is becoming an expected practice."

Recently, the Lawrence Police Department announced that its officers would soon be wearing body cameras when they go on patrol.

------

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com