Illinois governor gives $100K to Indiana GOP candidate

INDIANAPOLIS – The Illinois governor is tossing in $100,000 of his own money to boost the campaign of Indiana's Republican gubernatorial candidate even as the two states scuffle for jobs.

The money Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner gave to Indiana Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb's campaign is a small fraction of the $16 million that the wealthy former venture capitalist is investing to help fund GOP candidates for the Illinois Legislature.

Rauner has said he wants to emulate the business-friendly agenda of former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels — for whom Holcomb was a top aide.

But Rauner said last year he wanted to "rip the economic guts out of Indiana," and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence touted last week a company's decision to move operations from Illinois and hire 200 workers in southern Indiana.