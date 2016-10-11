Illinois woman killed stepping out of SUV on Indiana highway

RENSSELAER, Ind. – Police say a suburban Chicago woman died after she was struck by a semi when she pulled over on an Indiana interstate and stepped outside her SUV.

Indiana State Police Master Trooper Dwayne Halliburton says 30-year-old Nika L. Trippi of Lombard, Illinois, died Monday morning on Interstate 65 in northwestern Indiana's Jasper County. The trooper says Trippi pulled over on the highway's outer shoulder to check on noise coming from her vehicle. Halliburton says a passing semi struck her after she closed her driver's door.

Police are searching for the semi. They say it never stopped and continued south on Interstate 65.

Trippi was thrown under her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Trippi's mother and two children were inside the parked vehicle when she was struck. They were not injured.