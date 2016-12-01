Indiana Carrier worker says deal to save jobs just 1st step

INDIANAPOLIS – A worker at the Indianapolis factory that President-elect Donald Trump is visiting says the deal to save some of its jobs is just a first step.

Brian Dyson says he was prepared to look for a new job after 17 years with Carrier Corp. after the February announcement that production from the 1,400-worker plant would be moved to Mexico.

Dyson says he's shocked by the deal Trump is announcing Thursday afternoon with Carrier, but he still wants to learn the details.

Dysons says he's also worried about jobs from other factories being moved from the U.S. to boost company profits and that the Carrier deal doesn't provide a total solution to that.