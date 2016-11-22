Indiana Senate leader says tax or fee hike coming for roads

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana state Senate's leader says some sort of tax or fee increase is inevitable in order to boost funding for road and bridge projects.

Republican Senate President Pro Tem David Long said Monday the state's gasoline tax should be indexed to increase with inflation. But he was noncommittal about what other steps lawmakers should take.

Republican Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb and legislative leaders say they want a decision on a long-term infrastructure funding increase to be a main topic of the General Assembly session that starts in January.

GOP senators earlier this year balked at a plan from House Republicans to increase the state's gasoline and cigarette taxes to fund highway projects. Holcomb hasn't backed any specific funding plan, saying all proposals should be considered.