Indiana arrestee who fled inmate center back in custody

INDIANAPOLIS – Authorities say a Marion County arrestee who fled an inmate processing center on New Year's Day is back in custody.

The Marion County Sherriff's office says 26-year-old Sheila E. Martin was arrested around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. A tip led to her whereabouts.

Authorities say she was able to walk through a broken door at the downtown Indianapolis center on Sunday.

Her initial arrest was on drug possession and theft. Authorities say she'll now be charged with escape.

It was immediately unclear if she has an attorney. She's due in court on Wednesday.

Authorities say their investigation is ongoing.