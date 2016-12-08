Indiana awards nearly $13 million to fight infant mortality

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana health officials say the state has awarded nearly $13 million to programs aimed at reducing the state's infant mortality rate.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced the grant money Wednesday. Officials say 10 grants will be given out through the state's Safety PIN, or Protecting Indiana's Newborns, program.

Recipients include hospitals, health care groups and nonprofit organizations such as the Indiana Hospital Association, Mental Health America of Lake County, Union Hospital serving Vigo County and Aspire Indiana Health serving Madison County.

The department says it also contracted with an Indianapolis technology company to create a pregnancy assistance mobile app aimed at providing prenatal care and connecting pregnant women with medical providers. Experts say a lack of prenatal care is a key contributor to preterm births and infant mortality.