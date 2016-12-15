Indiana budget forecast looks optimistic

INDIANAPOLIS - Lawmakers could have $1 billion in new money to spend when crafting the state's next two-year budget, according to a revenue forecast released Thursday.

Despite the optimistic projections, fiscal leaders struck a note of caution.

"There is optimism on the forecast but is there optimism in the overall economy?" asked House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville. "There are so many things on the horizon that could derail this forecast."

Legislators return Jan. 3 and the priority item is a new biennial budget. Thursday's new tax collection projection gives legislators an outline of how much money they have available to spend.

The current budget ends in June and spends about $30 billion.

The forecast said Indiana's revenue - made up largely of sales and income taxes - will grow 2.9 percent in fiscal year 2018 and 3.9 percent in fiscal year 2019.

"We have no shortage of requests for additional funding," said Senate Appropriations Chairman Luke Kenley, R-Noblesville.

But he said Indiana must retain a strong surplus - likely in the $2 billion range - and make prudent decisions about new programs.

That's because the economy has been going for 85 months without signs of a recession "and we know those always come about," Kenley said.

Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Portage, called the growth numbers "fairly weak" and pointed out that in the 1990s when Democrats were in control, we had over 5 percent revenue growth throughout the entire decade without tax increases.

"It is clear Indiana won’t have a lot of extra money to put into the next budget. The spin on these numbers is all about what you compare it to," she said. "If you look at what we previously forecasted, we are really more flat than growing. Obviously, we have to look at the actual receipts between now and April.

One negative note from the forecast was a reduction in the revenues for the current fiscal year of about $300 million. The state has been running behind - especially due to low gas prices. That means Indiana has collected less in sales tax on fuel.

The downgraded forecast for fiscal year 2017 throws the current budget plan off by about $378 million.

That sounds like a lot but likely won't take much adjustment from state budget officials. That's because the state's Medicaid program has a hefty surplus and the student enrollment numbers came in lower than expected, unexpectedly saving the state money.

