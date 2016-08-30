Indiana coal miners who lost jobs eligible for federal help

INDIANAPOLIS – Federal labor officials say a group of Indiana coal miners who lost their jobs are eligible for certain benefits.

The U.S. Department of Labor says former Gibson County Coal workers can get help under the Trade Adjustment Assistance program. The Evansville Courier and Press reports that the federal program helps workers who were negatively impacted by foreign imports or shifts in production in certain industries.

That means the workers can now apply for unemployment benefits, health insurance, job search allowances and training for a new career. The labor department's ruling affects Gibson County Coal workers who were employed on or after Dec. 4, 2014.

Alliance Resource Partners announced last November that it would eliminate 120 jobs at Gibson City Coal by the end of last year.

------

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press.