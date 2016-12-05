Indiana converts WIC benefits to electronic cards

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana health officials say Women, Infants and Children programs in all 92 counties now are using electronic benefit transfer cards instead of paper checks.

The statewide rollout began in Johnson County in February and will wrap up by the end of the year as current checks expire. The Indiana State Department of Health says more than 150,000 WIC clients now are using the cards.

The change allows WIC participants anywhere in Indiana to shop for groceries by swiping a new benefits card and entering a personal identification number. Officials say the card makes shopping for groceries simpler and less time-consuming for the nearly 50 percent of new mothers across Indiana who participate in the WIC program.

Women who meet income guidelines become eligible for WIC benefits when they become pregnant.