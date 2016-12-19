Indiana coroner: Boy, girl, both 12, drowned in icy pond

WINSLOW, Ind. – A southern Indiana coroner says a boy and girl who died last week after falling into an icy pond had drowned.

Dubois County Coroner Bob Veatch said Monday that autopsies showed 12-year-old Brice Phillips and 12-year-old Paige Bailey succumbed to cold water drownings.

The boy's mother had been babysitting Paige on Thursday when her son and the girl fell through the thin ice covering a pond behind the boy's home.

A public safety diver retrieved both children from the farm pond near the small Pike County town of Winslow, about 110 miles southwest of Indianapolis. But they could not be revived after being underwater for at least half an hour.

The children, both from Winslow, were pronounced dead at a hospital in the nearby city of Jasper.