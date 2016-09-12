Indiana emergency training includes simulated earthquake

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – More than 300 emergency responders from across Indiana are participating in a training exercise that includes simulated damage from an earthquake.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is leading the event Monday through Thursday at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center near North Vernon. As part of the simulation, there will be a need for evacuations, fire management and search and rescue.

Participants will face a disaster setting that includes flooded homes, debris-littered streets, multiple buildings and survivors in need of medical attention.

Agencies and organizations taking part in the exercise include the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Indiana Department of Transportation, the Indiana State Department of Health, the Indiana State Police, the Indiana National Guard and others.