Indiana employment reaches record high

Employment in Indiana reached a record high in August, according to a statement from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. today.

Indiana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August was 4.5 percent, it said. The state's total labor force was 3,379,290, with 3,226,385 employed.

That's good news for Indiana's labor force, but more work needs to be done, said Steven J. Braun, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

"(S)ignificant gains are still achievable to reach our workforce potential as a state," Braun said in the statement. "As we move forward, it remains essential for DWD, WorkOne and community partners to continue all efforts to locate and train those who are not actively participating in Indiana’s workforce.”