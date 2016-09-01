Indiana health agency sending overdose kits to 20 counties

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Department of Health is distributing opioid overdose-antidote kits to 20 county health agencies around the state.

State Health Commissioner Jerome Adams says the 3,400 kits containing the antidote naloxone cost nearly $150,000. Officials say they will help local health departments protect lives in their communities. Residents can obtain the kits and training in their use from the county health departments.

Many communities in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia have seen spikes in drug overdoses in the past couple weeks from heroin that may have been laced with a powerful painkiller.

Counties receiving the antidote kits include five of the six where state officials have approved needle-exchange programs — Clark, Fayette, Madison, Monroe and Scott.