Indiana lawmaker lands job with company at center of vaping law

INDIANAPOLIS – A state lawmaker who supported legislation that made a single company the only one in Indiana that can certify firms to make the liquid used in e-cigarettes says he sees no conflict of interest in his taking a job with that company.

Republican state Rep. Alan Morrison of Terre Haute voted in favor of bills passed in 2015 and 2016 that, because of their wording, required any company wanting to produce e-liquid for sale in Indiana to be certified by Lafayette-based Mulhaupt's Inc.

Morrison began work in May as a sales consultant for General Alarm Co., a division of Mulhaupt's.

He tells the Indianapolis Business Journal that it "would be more than a stretch" to say that he benefited from the laws he helped pass.

------

Information from: Indianapolis Business Journal.