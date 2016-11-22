Indiana lawmakers at statehouse Tuesday to plan for session

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are set to return to the Statehouse to make preparations for the upcoming legislative session.

The session won't begin in earnest until January. But every year lawmakers gather in November for Organization Day, which will be held this year on Tuesday.

Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma is expected to give a speech outlining his priorities for the session. Newly elected lawmakers will be sworn in. And committee assignments will also be given in the GOP-dominated state Legislature.

Bosma has signaled that infrastructure will be a major priority this year. Lawmakers will also approve a two-year budget during the upcoming session.