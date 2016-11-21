Indiana man cites religious freedom law for not paying taxes

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man is set to argue before a state appellate court that Indiana's religious freedom law protects him from paying taxes.

The Indianapolis Star reports that 41-year-old Rodney Tyms-Bey's case is scheduled for oral arguments before the state Appellate Court on Monday. Tyms-Bey has argued that the state's Religious Freedom Restoration Act allows him to argue that paying his state taxes is a burden on his religion. He owes about $1,000.

Prosecutors argue that Tyms-Bey can't use the defense because he didn't identify his religion and paying income taxes doesn't burden religious practices.

Tyms-Bey's defense attorney, Matthew Gerber, says a jury should decide if his client has a closely held religious belief.

Others in Indiana have cited the 2015 law as a defense for criminal charges.

------

Information from: The Indianapolis Star.