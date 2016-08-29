Indiana officials to explain bovine TB surveillance plans

BROOKVILLE, Ind. – State officials are working with southeastern Indiana's cattle owners to explain their bovine tuberculosis testing plans after the disease was found in the wild in Indiana for the first time.

The State Board of Animal Health announced earlier this month that bovine TB had been diagnosed in a white-tailed deer in southeastern Indiana's Franklin County. Its discovery triggers big changes in disease-monitoring requirements for the region's cattle owners and deer hunters.

Board of Animal Health staffer will hold a Monday evening meeting at Franklin County Community High School in Brookville to explain their plans for expanded disease surveillance in the region's cattle.

Nearly 500 cattle farms are within the 10-mile surveillance zone.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources staff will also discuss the disease's impact on the upcoming fall deer-hunting season.