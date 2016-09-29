September 29, 2016 10:22 AM
Indiana park that lost trees to tornado will be replanted
Associated Press
KOKOMO, Ind. – A central Indiana park that lost most of its mature trees to an August tornado will be replanted with native trees as crews rebuild its damaged playgrounds.
A tornado swept Kokomo on Aug. 24 with winds of up to 152 mph, uprooting more than 60 of Highland Park's mature trees, many of them more than a century old. That storm also ravaged the park's playgrounds and its baseball diamonds' fencing and bleachers.
The Kokomo Tribune reports Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union has pledged $29,000 as the first donation for the Rebuild Highland Park fund. That fund will pay to replant trees and repair the park's playgrounds, including its wheelchair-accessible playground.
Mayor Greg Goodnight says 16 native tree species, including oak and black walnut, will be replanted in the park.
