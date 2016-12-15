Indiana's wealthiest districts get most teacher bonus pay

INDIANAPOLIS – Teachers in some of Indiana's wealthiest school districts will get the largest share of $40 million in performance pay the state made available this year for high-performing educators, with urban districts seeking much less.

Data released Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Education shows Carmel Clay Schools leads the state in the most performance money per teacher at more than $2,400 and Zionsville Community Schools comes in second at more than $2,200.

Comparatively, Indianapolis Public Schools will receive nearly $130 per teacher, and Wayne Township Schools will see among the lowest payments at more than $40 per teacher.

The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2gFzs3h ) reports schools get the bonuses based on ISTEP student exam scores and graduation rates. Money is then given to teachers who earn high marks on their yearly evaluations.

