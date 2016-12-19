Indiana site along I-69 extension now ready for development

PETERSBURG, Ind. – Officials in southern Indiana say a more than 340-acre site near the region's Interstate 69 extension is moving closer to development.

The Pike County Economic Development Corporation says a state agency recently declared the tract as site Certified Silver.

That designation means the land has a clear title, access to utilities, local support and other qualities that make it ripe for development. The site is a half-mile from I-69's State Road 61 interchange near Petersburg, about 40 miles northeast of Evansville.

Bill Konyha is executive director of Indiana's Office of Community and Rural Affairs. He tells The Herald-Times (http://bit.ly/2hVIURr ) that the location offers a "perfect storm" for economic development.

The site owned by Solar Sources Inc. is part of an 8,000-acre tractor that coal company also owns.

------

Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com