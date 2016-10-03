Indiana woman accused of smothering 2 children due in court

ELKHART, Ind. – A northern Indiana woman is due to go before a judge for the first time since being charged with murder for allegedly smothering her two young children.

Twenty-nine-year-old Amber Pasztor of Fort Wayne is scheduled to make her first appearance Monday in Elkhart Circuit Court.

Police in Elkhart found the bodies of 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor on Sept. 26, hours after authorities issued an Amber Alert following their abduction from the home of their custodial grandparents.

Police say in an affidavit that she confessed to smothering the children.

A prosecutor says Pasztor also is a suspect in Allen County in the shooting death of a neighbor, 65-year-old Frank Macomber, whose car she was driving when she was arrested. His body was found Tuesday in a wooded area.