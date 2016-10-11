Indianapolis archbishop to discuss immigration at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Indianapolis Archbishop Joseph Tobin plans to speak about immigration issues this week at the University of Notre Dame.

Pope Francis on Sunday named Tobin one of three Americans to be elevated to cardinal in the Catholic church next month. Tobin has drawn attention in the past for openly opposing Indiana Gov. Mike Pence's position against settling Syrian refugees. Tobin said he welcomed a refugee family despite Pence's stance because helping refugees "is an essential part of our identity as Catholic Christians."

Tobin will speak at the Catholic university in South Bend on Friday afternoon. He is to discuss what he calls the Catholic church's moral responsibility to help refugees and suggest ways to address fear and anxiety that can arise.

Tobin's promotion is significant because experts say it reflects Francis' concern for refugees.