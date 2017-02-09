Indianapolis man sentenced to 65 years in child's death

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to prison for his role in the 2015 death of his girlfriend's toddler.

Diquan Williams learned his punishment Wednesday after earlier pleading guilty murder and neglect in the October 2015 death of 2-year-old Cameron Parks. Authorities say he pushed and punched the child until the toddler was rendered unconscious.

Williams entered a plea deal and will serve 55 years in the Indiana prison system and 10 years in Marion County Community Corrections.

Cameron's mother Dominique Parks earlier pleaded guilty to neglect and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors identified Williams as Parks' boyfriend at the time the boy died. Parks died after suffering trauma including injuries to his brain, a lacerated liver, hemorrhages in both eyes and multiple bruises.