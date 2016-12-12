Indianapolis police: Man killed while trying to rob another

INDIANAPOLIS – Police say they believe a man who was fatally shot in Indianapolis was trying to rob the man who shot him.

The Indianapolis Star reports the 19-year-old man died in the shooting Sunday night at an apartment complex on the city's northeast side.

Sgt. Kendale Adams says in an email that detectives believe it was a case of self-defense. The man who shot him was interviewed by police but not held.

Before the shooting, Adams says one of the men had agreed to buy a phone from the other using a smartphone app.

According to a police report, the 19-year-old was with a 45-year-old man when he met a 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman in the parking lot.

The shooting is under investigation.

------

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com