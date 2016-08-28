Issues spice up race for governor

INDIANAPOLIS – Even though Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb is running for his third office this year, his ascent happened quickly, and his personal policy views are a bit of a blank slate.

He began running for governor in July when Gov. Mike Pence dropped out as the GOP nominee. Holcomb and Democrat John Gregg are locked in a dead heat with just 74 days to the election – and even less before Hoosiers start casting ballots.

Holcomb has spent most of his career behind the scenes supporting Pence, former Gov. Mitch Daniels and U.S. Sen. Dan Coats. Gregg, meanwhile, served in the legislature for 16 years and ran for governor in 2012 – making many of his positions well-known.

Here is a capsule on where Holcomb, Gregg and Libertarian Rex Bell stand on key issues:

Fighting meth

The backbone of the fight against the drug is the accessibility of common cold medicine with pseudoepehedrine – a key ingredient. Law enforcement has pushed to require a prescription to buy the medicine, but lawmakers have resisted.

Holcomb said in the most recent session legislators passed a law giving pharmacists discretion in dispensing the medicine and he wants to wait for data from that change before going further.

Gregg also will wait to see if the new law is effective before moving to more stringent measures.

Bell said he is opposed to making it more difficult or illegal to obtain simple cold remedies.

Abortion restrictions

The Indiana General Assembly this year passed –and Pence signed – a bill banning some first trimester abortions if the reason was related to the fetus having a disability. It has been halted by the courts as unconstitutional.

Gregg said the law was about Pence’s ideology rather than medicine or common sense and called it “an unnecessary, irresponsible, poorly thought-out law and am pleased it won’t be going into effect tomorrow.”

When asked directly whether he supported the law and why or why not, Holcomb would say only “I’m pro-life.”

Bell said as much as he dislikes abortion, the bill was a “gross overreach of government to tie a law to a person’s thought process.”

Gambling

Indiana struggles every year with how to give Indiana’s casinos more flexibility but avoid the notion of expanding gambling. This was most recently played out over whether casinos at horse tracks could have live table dealers. Separately, there has been a discussion of allowing bars and other organizations to use video gaming terminals.

“Gambling might be considered a vice, but it shouldn’t be considered a crime, and it shouldn’t be treated as a crime,” Bell said. “If the government chooses to use it as a means of raising revenue, it shouldn’t make it illegal for other organizations to do the same.”

Holcomb said Indiana law will allow tracks to apply for live dealers in 2020.

“Hoosiers should have the freedom to spend their own money, but at the same time we as a state have to balance not wanting our government to be so dependent on something that can fluctuate in good times and bad,” he said.

Gregg said the gambling industry creates jobs and generates revenues for the state and he is open to changes sought by the industry to remain competitive.

Constitutional convention

Some states are pushing for a constitutional convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution, also called an Article V convention. It is called by two-thirds of the state legislatures and several key Indiana lawmakers have been pushing the process – especially for a balanced budget amendment.

Bell said he doesn’t believe a constitutional convention would result in a better set of protections than we already have, but don’t follow.

“Our best bet is to force Washington to follow the Constitution we have now, and exercise our 9th and 10th Amendment protections when they don’t,” he said.

Gregg also doesn’t support the maneuver.

But Holcomb does, saying he believes in the powers delegated to the states.

Regional Cities

Pence pushed a $126 million initiative to spur regional development and overall plans to attract population to the state through quality-of-life measures. Northeast Indiana was one of three winners but lawmakers have been leery about the program.

Holcomb said he will push for a renewal of the Regional Cities money in the state budget being crafted in 2017 if he is elected.

“This is the way of the future. The program is transforming communities that have already begun work,” he said. “I hope communities that applied the first time reapply and, if they do and if their plans meet muster, we will seek to partner with them as well.”

Bell said he won’t support the program because he opposes government using tax dollars to pick winners and losers. He would favor reducing regulations and taxations for all businesses.

Gregg said it’s too early to tell on the program, and that he will withhold judgment until more information is available on effectiveness.

ISTEP+

Lawmakers have scheduled the demise of ISTEP+ – the state’s longtime accountability test – but a panel working to replace it is struggling.

Gregg wants quicker, cheaper and more informative tests that provide immediate feedback on student performance so teachers can work with students in real time. He says he will work with Superintendent of Public Instruction Glenda Ritz to find the right assessment tool.

However, state and federal law require a comprehensive pass-fail test.

Bell said parents, teachers and local school boards should decide curriculum and the state and federal government should get out of the decisions.

Holcomb said ISTEP+ forced teachers to teach to the test. He would support something similar to the SAT and ACT in the lower grade levels to assess capacity and what a student learned during a school year.

Road funding

The primary focus on the 2017 budget will be creating a long-term plan to fund road improvements in the state as the traditional gas tax becomes less reliable.

Holcomb wouldn’t specifically discuss whether he supports raising the gas tax or tolling existing highways, and is waiting for recommendations from a task force looking at the matter.

“What I’m not for is taking out billions of dollars in loans and saddling future generations with debt,” he said.

Such bonding is a key part of Gregg’s $3.2 billion plan – using surplus dollars and money in a roads trust fund to leverage money for current projects. He doesn’t support raising taxes.

“We have so many opportunities that we are missing. While interest rates are so low, let’s utilize some of the existing dollars the state has squirreled away to not only repair roads and bridges, but to make strategic investments that will spur business growth and improve the quality of life in communities statewide,” Gregg said.

Bell said he wants to make sure all road use taxes are being spent on roads at the local, state and federal level before considering other tolls or taxes.

Child abuse

The Indiana Department of Child Services has hired hundreds of caseworkers in the last year to reach caseload ratios in state law but are still struggling and the number of abuse and neglect deaths have skyrocketed.

Gregg said more case workers would be added if he is elected and he will work with the legislature on the budget.

“It’s a matter of budget priorities and children are Indiana’s top priority,” he said.

Holcomb said half of the assessments and ongoing cases relate to substance abuse and he would focus on combating substance abuse across the state and “this will, in turn, help lighten the load on our DCS staff as these cases take the longest to get out of the system.”

Bell questioned the horror stories of DCS getting involved when parents let their children play unsupervised.

“DCS should exist to protect children from abuse, not to act as an overprotective parent,” he said. “It is another bloated government agency we need to trim significantly.”

Vouchers

Indiana has one of the nation’s largest voucher programs in the country, where the state pays to allow students to attend private and religious schools. Its costs keep rising, though, and Democrats decry funneling resources from the public education system.

Both Bell and Holcomb believe parental choice is important, and Bell would like to see a tax credit program supporting vouchers be expanded. Holcomb is also open to that option.

“Families and students should have options … particularly those who are the most disadvantaged and don’t have the wherewithal to take advantage of options others have due to financial means,” Holcomb said.

Gregg has long opposed vouchers and would instead shift some of that funding to a universal pre-K program for all students.

nkelly@jg.net