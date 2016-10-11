Ivy Tech plans to sell site near Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. – Ivy Tech Community College is planning to sell what a school official says is an underutilized conference center and classroom site near a central Indiana town.

Ivy Tech's state board has approved a resolution to sell what is known as the Anderson North Campus near the Madison County community of Alexandria.

Anderson campus president Jim Willey tells The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin (http://bit.ly/2dGGUMF ) that the Alexandria site is no longer needed since last year's opening of a new Ivy Tech campus in the city.

The Alexandria site is an 8,300-square-foot former funeral home that was donated to Ivy Tech about six years ago. Willey says the property should be on the market later this year after appraisals set an asking price.

------

Information from: The Herald Bulletin.