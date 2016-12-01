Jurors convict Indiana day care provider in toddler's death

GOSHEN, Ind. – Jurors in northern Indiana have convicted a New Paris day care provider in the 2014 death of a 19-month-old boy in her care.

Jackie Rolston will be sentenced Dec. 29 for the death of Kirk Coleman of New Paris. Authorities ruled the boy died of blunt force injuries. The case resulted in Indiana lawmakers passing "Kirk's Law," which calls for the creation of a public registry of individuals convicted of child abuse.

This was the second trial for Rolston, whose first trial in October ended with a mistrial when the jurors were dismissed after the judge found they didn't follow instructions.

The toddler's family said they are satisfied with Rolston's conviction. Grandfather David Coleman said after the court hearing that "it doesn't bring Kirk back, but it provides some closure."