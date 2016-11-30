Keystone RV to add 2 Goshen factories

Two days after parent company Thor Industries Inc. reported record quarterly revenues of $1.71 billion, Keystone RV Co. announced it has broken ground on two new factories in Goshen.

The Elkhart County manufacturing plants will employ 250 to 300 workers when they are completed early next year, Keystone officials said today.

The investment is in response to strong customer demand, the company said.

After the total 200,000 square feet of manufacturing space is completed, Keystone will operate 40 factories, including 32 in Indiana. After the new facilities are fully staffed, the company will employ about 5,500, including about 4,800 in Indiana.

