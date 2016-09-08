Kohl's plans Indiana distribution center for online orders

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – The Kohl's department store chain is planning to open a new distribution center in suburban Indianapolis to process online orders.

The Wisconsin-based company says it has completed the purchase of a 937,000-square-foot facility in Plainfield, near Indianapolis International Airport.

Kohl's says it expects to open the new center in the summer of 2017 and anticipates hiring 300 full-time and 600 part-time workers over a three-year period beginning next spring. The Plainfield site will become Kohl's fifth distribution center dedicated to handling online orders, with the others in California, Ohio, Maryland and Texas.

Department store operators have been dealing with more competition from online retailers as consumers increasingly shop from electronic devices.