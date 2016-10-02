Kokomo woman takes plea days before murder trial to begin

KOKOMO, Ind. – A Kokomo woman has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter days before she was to stand trial for fatally shooting her former boyfriend and burying evidence at her granddaughter's grave.

Fifty-six-year-old Cynthia Coates entered into a plea agreement Thursday in Howard Circuit Court. The Kokomo Tribune reports she was scheduled to stand trial for murder beginning Monday.

Coates was arrested in October 2014 for shooting 45-year-old Corey Storey inside a home where he worked as a caregiver.

Court records say an anonymous tip led investigators to the grave of Coates' grandchild, where police found Storey's car keys, a pair of latex gloves and other evidence.

Records say Storey had recently ended a relationship with Coates and told a new girlfriend he believed Coates was going to kill him.

Information from: Kokomo Tribune.