Lake George eatery destroyed by blaze

FREMONT – A fire destroyed a historic lakeside restaurant in northeastern Indiana despite the efforts of 19 fire departments from three states.

The (Angola) Herald-Republican reports the blaze Friday left the Ole Lake George Retreat a pile of rubble along the lake straddling the Indiana-Michigan border.

Fremont Fire Chief Eric Hufnagle said the cause of the fire wasn’t immediately determined and the loss still is being calculated.

The restaurant site has gone through several owners and was at first the Lake George Hotel, providing room and board for fishermen and vacationers. A dining room overlooked Lake George, according to information on the restaurant’s website.

The distress call came in around 6:30 a.m. Food and refreshments for the firefighters were donated by McDonald’s and Clay’s Restaurant. The Fremont Community School District brought in a school bus to provide a warm-up area.

The owners, according to the restaurant’s website, are Jay Harshbarger and Steve Rodenbeck, who acquired the property in 2009. Hufnagle said Rodenbeck, who resided above the restaurant, and a firefighter were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

He says the fire was difficult to battle because of the lack of fire hydrants, below-freezing temperatures, congestion of the neighborhood, narrow lake roads and hilly terrain. Fire departments from Indiana, Michigan and Ohio fought the blaze.

Jamie Duffy of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.