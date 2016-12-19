Legislators discuss raising road revenue

INDIANAPOLIS - A roads task force on Monday recommended a host of options to raise revenue for state highways and bridges that could mean drivers pay an additional $1 billion a year in transportation-specific taxes and fees.

"We think this issue is of absolute paramount importance to the state of Indiana going forward the next 20 years," said Sen. Luke Kenley, R-Noblesville who described the overall philosophy of the final report as "users pay."

The biggest chunk would come from increasing the state gas tax to recover some or all of the purchasing power lost since the gasoline tax was last increased in 2003.

Kenley said Hoosiers pay about $19 a month right now in state gas taxes and the proposed increase would add about $12 to $13 per month.

Indiana's state gas tax is currently 18 cents and Kenley said it would rise between eight to 10 cents. Fifteen states haven't raised their gas tax in 20 years.

That increase would cover up to about $400 million annually of the needed funds - leaving lawmakers to pick between a number of other options to make up the rest.

They include:

- Implementing road usage fees on alternative fuel vehicles, electric vehicles, and other vehicles which pay little or no fuel tax in support of their use of the roads.

- Exploring options to implement equitable and modern tolling systems on state controlled highways and interstates to fund major highway and interstate improvement projects.

- Implementing a per vehicle fee on all vehicles registered in Indiana.

- Increasing the tire disposal fee.

The billion-dollar annual estimate breaks down to about $350 million for preserving and maintaining existing roads and bridges and the rest for major new projects like making Interstates 65 and 70 six lanes across the whole state.

Adding lanes and bridges also opens up the possibility of adding tolling on those roads.

"We all recognize the need to raise funds for the transportation infrastructure," said committee member Mike Sodrel, who owns a trucking business. "It's been neglected for some time."

The vote on the final report was 10-1 with Democrat Rep. Greg Porter opposing it because he didn't like the option of adding a new per vehicle fee to all registrations.

