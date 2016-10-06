Local judge part of talk on drugs

A statewide conference of criminal justice professionals will hear from Allen Superior Court Judge Wendy W. Davis today in Michigan City on local judicial efforts to combat substance abuse.

Davis will speak to the Indiana Criminal Justice Association’s fall conference on “Battling the Drug Crisis from the Bench,” according to a news release from the organization.

Allen County’s alternative sentencing programs include Community Corrections; Re-Entry Court; Restoration Court (mental health); Adult Probation; HOPE Probation; Criminal Division Services; Drug Court; Alcohol Countermeasures Program; Pretrial Services; Joint Veterans Court (Circuit and Superior courts); and the Allen County Pretrial Pilot Project.

In addition to telling the conference about programs that work, Judge Davis will discuss current service gaps, such as shortages in the availability of transitional housing and in the funding available to assist indigent offenders.