Long revives Sunday alcohol sales

INDIANAPOLIS – On Groundhog Day, Senate President Pro Tem David Long breathed life into the decades-old debate over buying alcohol on Sundays.

The topic was thought to be a nonstarter this session after Long assigned the Senate legislation to the Rules Committee.

This almost always signals the death of a controversial or unpopular idea.

But Long said Thursday he wants instead to bring a discussion to the forefront.

“I think it’s an obvious piece of low-hanging fruit in the discussion about alcohol,” he said. “It’s a consumer issue.”

Long said he isn’t sure it will move this year or next, but it’s time to try to find agreement.

The maneuver marks a departure for the Senate, which has never given the bill a hearing.

It has been blocked year after year by Senate Public Policy Chairman Sen. Ron Alting, R-Lafayette.

The debate is over whether stores can sell beer, wine and liquor on Sundays.

Groceries and big-box stores want that right and say it’s about customer convenience. But liquor stores, which are closed on Sundays, have fought against the move, saying it will cost them to compete and change the dynamic of the market.

Grant Monahan, head of the Indiana Retail Council, has pushed for Sunday sales for years and was surprised by Long’s statements. He had assumed the issue was dead.

“If he is willing to have a serious discussion on Sunday sales, our members are very supportive,” Mon­ahan said. “The devil is always in the details as you know. We would want the opportunity for input. We want a clean Sunday sales bill without new restrictions on our ability to sell.”

House Speaker Brian Bosma said he wasn’t surprised.

“I’ve long been an advocate of trying to move a bill just with Sunday sales in it. i think it’s an outlier in our liquor laws,” he said.

But Bosma said that often these bills become Christmas trees as other alcohol language is added until it dies of its own weight.

“It’s difficult to find the sweet spot on that but I encourage (Long) to do it,” he said.

Long said Hoosiers aren’t offended by a Sunday alcohol law. He said people can buy wine, beer and liquor at restaurants, bars and other premises on Sundays but not to carry out of a store.

“A lot of people are saying, ‘Why do you have such a backwards law?’ ” he said. “But as with anything with alcohol you push one button and three people jump up and object, so you are going to want to try to find a little common ground.”

The House tried in 2015 and an amended bill came out of committee but died on the floor without a vote. It would have allowed Sunday sales but altered significantly how big-box stores could sell alcohol, including limited displays and requiring some alcohol be put behind the counter.

A straight Sunday sales bill died in committee in 2016.

“We are always open for a good public policy discussion on how to sell a controlled substance,” said Patrick Tamm, CEO of the Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers. “We’ve had that the last two years extensively in the House.”

The group has long opposed Sunday sales.

