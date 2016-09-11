Lower flags to remember 9/11

Gov. Mike Pence is directing that flags at state facilities statewide be flown at half-staff today in honor of Patriot Day. Flags should be lowered at sunrise and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Pence also asks busi­nesses and residents across the state to lower their flags to half-staff to pay tribute to the people who were injured or lost their lives in New York City, Washington and Pennsylvania in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Indiana joins Rail Safety Week