Man shot to death on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police said a man in his 20s was shot to death on the city's east side.

Police said the man died shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday at the scene of the shooting in the 2200 block of Bellefontaine Street. Police said the man was shot at least once.

Homicide detectives are canvassing the scene for witnesses and evidence.

Police said the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency is collecting possible forensic evidence.