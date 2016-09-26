Man who retired as police officer after arrest gets 8 years

INDIANAPOLIS – A man who retired as an Anderson police officer after he was accused of selling drugs while in uniform has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin reports U.S. District Court Judge William Lawrence in Indianapolis also ordered Donald Jordan to serve three years of probation during the sentencing Monday. Jordan retired from the police department in December after 23 years serving as a police officer.

Authorities said he sold drugs to a confidential informant and undercover FBI agent while wearing his police uniform and while on-duty and in a marked car. Jordan pleaded guilty in June to two counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Information from: The Herald Bulletin