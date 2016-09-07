Man whose truck dragged dog 5 miles to death out of jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – An Evansville man convicted of threatening a woman who stopped his truck after it had dragged a dog more than 5 miles to its death is free after already serving his sentence.

A Vanderburgh Circuit Court magistrate sentenced 24-year-old Brandyn Cox to 172 days in jail Wednesday after a jury in July found him guilty of misdemeanor attempting to interfere with reporting a crime. The Evansville Courier & Press reports that with credit for 86 days spent in jail, the sentence amounted to time served, and Cox was freed.

Other that the interference conviction, the jury acquitted Cox of animal cruelty and other charges related to the May incident.

Attorney John Brinson has said Cox was unaware the Great Dane mix named Hank was being dragged behind the truck.

------

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press.