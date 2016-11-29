Memorial, funeral planned for 4 sisters killed in fire

FLORA, Ind. – A memorial service and funeral are scheduled this week for four central Indiana sisters who died in a house fire last week.

The (Lafayette) Journal and Courier says obituaries published Sunday say a community service is planned Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Carroll Junior/Senior High School gymnasium. A funeral is planned 10 a.m. Wednesday at the school.

The girls who died were 5-year-old Kionnie Welch, 7-year-old Kerriele McDonald, 9-year-old Keyara Phillips and 11-year-old Keyana Davis. Officials say the girls died of smoke inhalation during a house fire on Nov. 21 in the town of Flora. Their deaths were ruled accidents.

The girls' mother, Gaylin Rose, was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition. She was released over the weekend.

------

Information from: Journal and Courier.