Michigan City woman dies after South Shore train strikes car

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Authorities say a northern Indiana woman died after a South Shore commuter train collided with her car as she attempted to cross railroad tracks.

Police say 37-year-old Crystal Greene of Michigan City disregarded warning lights when she drove a Nissan Sentra across the tracks in that city shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday. She was pronounced dead from blunt force trauma at a hospital.

There are no gates at the crossing.

Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Police Chief Bob Byrd says a westbound train had just left a station and had three passengers aboard when the collision occurred. He says nobody aboard the train was injured.