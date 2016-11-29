Minor ISTEP changes recommended

INDIANAPOLIS - A panel charged with making recommendations to replace the ISTEP test voted 21-2 in support of a slightly-modified system but no wholesale changes.

"It has been a long and tedious process and we've reached the finish line today," said Nicole Fama, an Indianapolis Public Schools' principal who chaired the group.

The final report claims the new system will have less testing time and the results will be returned quicker. But that is only a goal since the group didn't identify a specific test to replace ISTEP and there is no new vendor contract in place.

Still, committee member Wendy Robinson - superintendent of Fort Wayne Community Schools - said there is "enough of a framework that the state board and legislators can move forward and not have to start from scratch."

Here are some highlights of the recommendations:

- Instead of a 10th grade graduation-qualifying exam, students must pass Algebra I and English 10 end-of-course assessments to graduate (a reversion to past practice).

- There would still be an end-of-year summative test for grades 3-8 and local schools can add optional state-paid formative tests throughout the year to gauge progress.

- The test would be moved to the end of the year and be given in one testing window instead of two. Now it is given in both March and April.

- The group recommends using an existing, proven and reliable test rather than Indiana building its own test. This points to a national test with items added to reflect Indiana specific academic standards.

"What the community has to understand is it's an expectation by the state and federal government to have a test," Robinson said. "I hope there was never an expectation to have nothing. We want it to be manageable and want the assessment to not interrupt the flow of learning."

Superintendent of Public Instruction Glenda Ritz was one of the only 'no' votes, along with teacher Ayana Wilson-Coles.

Ritz also sought to make amendments to the final report but Fama said it would be a vote with no changes and no open dialogue.

Members sent emails back-and-forth over the weekend on what should be added or removed from the final report but there was no discussion in public.

"I think that it was as transparent as we could be with our timeline," Fama said.

The recommendations were due to lawmakers by Thursday.

The last ISTEP test was supposed to be given this spring but committee members - and experts - have said that is not plausible.