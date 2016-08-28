Mishawaka man accused in beating death of elderly neighbor

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – A Mishawaka man has been charged with murder in the beating death of his 67-year-old neighbor.

Joann Newgent died Saturday morning after she was attacked on Thursday. Authorities claim she had asked her neighbor Donald L. Wilson to turn down his music and he turned violent, striking her with parts of a coffee table.

After a standoff with police, Wilson was arrested Thursday. St. Joseph County prosecutors charged the 42-year-old Wilson with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He's being held in the county jail without bond until his hearing Monday. It was immediately unclear if he has an attorney.

Neighbors are remembering Newgent as a kind and down-to-earth woman.