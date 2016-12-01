Mom pleads guilty in connection with Bluffton boy's death

BLUFFTON, Ind. – The mother of a northeastern Indiana boy whose body was found burned in a wooded area has entered into a plea agreement in connection with his death.

Twenty-two-year-old Breanna Arnold of Bluffton pleaded guilty Wednesday in Wells Circuit Court to dealing methamphetamine. She faces up to 20 years in prison when she's sentenced Jan. 17. Prosecutors agreed to drop charges including of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, abuse of a corpse and obstruction of justice.

She told authorities she was using methamphetamine when she found her son, 3-year-old Owen Collins, dead in her home in January 2015. Her boyfriend and a teenage male admitted putting Owen in a cardboard box and taking him to the woods the next day. Those two also have pleaded guilty in the case.