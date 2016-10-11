Mom says she killed after Amber Alert

A Fort Wayne woman accused of smothering her two children after abducting them says she decided to kill them after hearing authorities issue an Amber Alert for them.

Amber Pasztor, 29, is charged with two counts of murder in Elkhart County in the Sept. 26 deaths of 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor.

She told WANE-TV in a jail interview she killed the children so they’d be safe in heaven. She says her children were in good hands in the custody of her father, but she didn’t think they were safe. She says “my kids are in a better place. They don’t have no worries no more.”

Pasztor also admitted shooting neighbor Frank Macomber and taking his car. She hasn’t been charged with Macomber’s death.