More than 60 mature trees in Kokomo park uprooted by tornado

KOKOMO, Ind. – A Kokomo official says more than 60 mature trees at the city's Highland park were uprooted during last week's tornado.

Parks and Recreation Superintendent Randy Morris tells the Kokomo Tribune (http://bit.ly/2bW4S62 ) most of the trees were more than 100 years old. He says only 10 mature trees remain at the park.

He says baseball diamonds were substantially damaged, including mangled fences and netting, flipped bleachers and downed light poles. He also says two playgrounds were almost completely destroyed, including a handicap-accessible playground. He says half of the disc-golf course is ruined and unusable.

Morris says despite the substantial destruction, the city plans to reopen the park by the weekend.

Officials have estimated that about 1,000 residential structures were damaged from the tornado that hit the city and county on Aug. 24.

