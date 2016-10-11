Murder suspect captured in Indianapolis, deported to Mexico

INDIANAPOLIS – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says a Mexican national wanted in his native country on murder charges has been captured in Indianapolis and deported.

ICE announced Tuesday that 34-year-old Agustin Espinoza-Betancourt was turned over to Mexican law enforcement authorities on Friday.

It says Espinoza-Betancourt was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice for allegedly committing a 1999 murder in Morelos, Mexico. The Red Notice says Espinoza-Betancourt got into an altercation with a neighbor and her son and shot the son four times, killing him. The woman was shot twice shielding her son but survived.

ICE says Espinoza-Betancourt illegally entered the U.S. a short time later.

ICE agents arrested him June 21 outside his place of employment in Indianapolis. He remained in ICE custody until his deportation Friday.