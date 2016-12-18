No increase in housing rates at Purdue for 5th year in a row

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Students at Purdue University's West Lafayette campus won't have to pay increased room and board rates for a fifth year in a row.

Purdue's Board of Trustees approved the student housing rates on Friday. Campus housing costs will range from about $2,500 to $9,500 per academic year depending on what kind of facilities students choose. Dining hall plans range from about $3,000 to about $5,400. The West Lafayette campus has about 12,700 beds available.

Rates for housing at Purdue Northwest's Hammond campus will remain flat for a second consecutive year. Rates will vary at the Fort Wayne campus with some housing options increasing in price between 2.1 and nearly 2.5 percent and others decreasing about 1 percent. Students who renew their leases before March 31 will see no increases.